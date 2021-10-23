Zaira Wasim Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Dangal Actress

Zaira Wasim, the talented young actress to have turned heads with her very first film Dangal, is going to turn 21 this year. She was born in Srinagar on October 23, 2000. The wonderful actress, though “shy and private person” as described by the film director Advait Chandan, turns magical as soon as the camera is turned on. A natural, gifted actor, Zaira received nation-wide recognition and several awards for her power-packed performances in a very short span of time.

However, after 3 films she declared her exit from the film industry in 2019. It was post the biographical film The Sky is Pink for which she received Filmfare Award, that she had quit acting.

Ahead of the Kashmiri actress’ birthday, here are some interesting facts about Zaira:

At a very young age (17 years) Zaira received the National Award in 2017 for her debut film Dangal based on the life of Geeta Phogat, the wrestler.

Zaira was selected for the role of young Geeta Phogat after she auditioned for it with 19,000 other girls.

Apart from the 3 films (Dangal, Secret Superstar, The Sky is Pink), Zaira has acted in 2 commercials. One was for a satellite television provider (Tata Sky ad shot in Gulmarg), and the other was for a smartphone brand (Microsoft Lumia shot in Almora).

Zaira was also the recipient of the prestigious National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement.

Zaira is an equally bright student who scored 92% in her class 10 board exam from St. Paul’s International Academy (in Sonwar) under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education.

During the preparation for her role in Dangal, she used to stay in Aamir Khan’s old flat with her fellow co-stars- Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra. Zaira stayed there for 6 months.

Zahid Wasim, Zaira’s father is an Executive Manager at J&K Bank, while her mother Zarqa Wasim is a teacher.

Zaira was addressed as the Kashmiri Youth Icon by Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

A strong believer in destiny, Zaira is very passionate about playing guitar, and loves cats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.