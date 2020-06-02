Zaira Wasim Breaks Silence on Locust Controversy, Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez Go Cycling in Panvel

A day after making a comeback on social media, Dangal star Zaira Wasim said that her post about floods and locust attacks was "completely taken out of context." Zaira had caused a social media storm after she tweeted a verse from the Quran that many people said justifies the locust attacks in various states across the country.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently spotted enjoying a cycle ride near Salman's farmhouse in Panvel. In the clip, Salman can be seen leading the way as Jacqueline and few of his friends follow. In the background, we can hear the locals expressing their excitement on spotting the B-Town celebs.

PM Narendra Modi's picture with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's son Aarav is doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, PM is seen jokingly pulling Aarav's ear as the latter gives a goofy expression. The PM too cannot hold back his smile as they two get captured on camera having a candid and adorable moment.

Alia Bhatt has reportedly designed her new office space that she plans on using for work-related meetings post the lockdown. Alia has collaborated with the art director of her movie Dear Zindagi, Rupin Suchak, to come up with her new, beautifully designed and elegant looking workplace.

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid passed away in the wee hours of Monday in a Mumbai hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. There were reports of him succumbing to Covid-19. However, singer-composer Salim Merchant revealed that even though Wajid did contract coronavirus, he did not die due to it.

