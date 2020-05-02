Zaira Wasim Condemns Trolls on Social Media, Says Not Everyone can Withstand Harsh Criticism

Former Indian actress, Zaira Wasim logged into her social media account to share a thoughtful note of empathy with her online family.

The Dangal star spoke about how thoughtless and stupid jokes by social media trolls can impact one’s self-esteem and integrity.

“We remain so unaware of the power of our words, an utter them without giving them an ounce of thought, little it is that we realise that our actions, words and stupid jokes impact people and influence their beliefs about their own esteem and integrity. Imagine somebody out there genuinely believes he’s a loser just because of you, because of a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in-front of your followers, but not everyone’s born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism,” she wrote.

The-19-year-old further emphasized on the fact that language can potentially scar someone to live. The Secret Superstar actress added, “Some are more vulnerable that others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone’s heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long. It can damage and traumatise someone beyond where language can reach and could scar someone for the rest of their lives. We refuse to even countenance the idea that some just have to struggle much more to reach minimum expectations”.

Prior to her last film’s release, The Sky Is Pink, in 2019, Wasim announced her retreat from acting career owing to religious concerns.

