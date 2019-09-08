Zaira Wasim, who shot to fame for her role in Dangal recently announced she's quitting Bollywood. The young actress is again in headlines after Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of The Sky is Pink's team on social media.

On Saturday, Priyanka attending 'The Sky is Pink' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival along with the team of the film. She posted a picture with the star cast including Zaira, Farhan Akhtar and Rohan Saraf. She captioned the picture as, "On my way to @tiff_net today. Can't wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews & to share this with the world! #TheSkyIsPink"

Soon after netizens flooded her comment box with several questions pertaining to the 18-year-old star, speculating her attendance at the film festival.

A Twitter user railed against the young actor by commenting, "That's 'Dangal' girl, and didn't she say she was quitting movies."

Zaira had said she's quitted acting because it interfered with her religion. Reminding her of the same, one of the netizens slammed the 'Secret Superstar' actor and asked her, "Zaira Wasim, in this pic your religious beliefs weren't compromised?? Nautanki." "Isn't it the same girl who had quit acting because of her religion," posted a user.

While many rubbished her reasons to quit Bollywood, some called her decision of leaving Bollywood a publicity stunt. A user commented, "She is the girl who already quit acting because of religion so what now?? Or those were all Dramaz to get the limelight?"

Zaira wasim has quit the Bollywood no ? — Bαℓαנι (@BJTweets201) September 7, 2019

Just 1 doubt@Zaira_Wasim Is she still in Bollywood or not ?@Thought she left to find find peace with her Faith. — Gokku (@Gokku46) September 7, 2019

Did I miss #ZairaWasim dramatic statement regarding her return to Bollywood? https://t.co/fJpdfLilGa — Gypsy‍♀️ (@IIRilanaII) September 7, 2019

Look at this female @ZairaWasim .. Few days back she had claimed that her religion doesn't permit her to do acting n blah blah... She is now coming in some series or movie...#Islam khatre main hai.. #Shameless religion pic.twitter.com/ODCt625tDT — Madhu Kriparam Pandit (@MadhuPandit10) September 7, 2019

In a surprising move, the National Award-winning actress Zaira Wasim in July announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work citing that it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born star said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here".

