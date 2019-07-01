Zaira Wasim Gathers Support and Opposition in Bollywood, Tahira Kashyap Hits Back at Trolls

Zaira Wasim, who recently hit the headlines after her post about ‘disassociation’ with Bollywood, says that she herself handles her social media accounts and none of them were hacked. This tweet comes after the reports of her manager allegedly telling a section of media that her account was hacked. The manager later clarified his statement.

In another news, writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year, took to social media to hit back at trolls. Some netizens have been harsh on her look and called her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana her brother. Her reply? "Get over the 'bhai bhai' thing."

Also, the trailer of the upcoming romance-drama Jabariya Jodi was released on YouTube on Monday. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, the film promises a laugh riot.

Zaira Wasim, who got a solid footing in Bollywood after her performances in films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, on Sunday, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram in which she said that she is “not truly happy with this (her) identity i.e my (her) line of work." On Monday, she tweeted and explained that her social media was not hacked and that her decision to quit Bollywood was genuine and firm.

Tahira Kashyap, filmmaker wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, recently shut down trolls who called her the actor's brother in their pictures together for sporting short hair. Tahira has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year.

After cooking up romance in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have reunited for yet another rom-com titled Jabariya Jodi. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha, the drama around weddings unfolds on August 2.

The monsters of Hawinks are back to haunt the quaint town and its residents, and the early reviews of the highly anticipated and acclaimed Netflix series, Stranger Things season 3, are out. This time around, the story will follow the lot of four friends-- Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin)-- as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their unassuming townfolk from alien attacks.

After wrapping up Brahmastra Varanasi shoot, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed to New York for a quick visit to Rishi Kapoor. While the two enjoyed strolling the streets of NYC, they also got along for a dinner date. Pictures of the same have been circulating on social media and fans can't stop gushing about the couple.

