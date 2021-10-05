Zaira Wasim Shares First Picture on Instagram, Two Years After Quitting Showbiz

Former actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood in 2019 surprised her followers by sharing her first picture in two years on Instagram. Zaira had announced in 2019 that she is quitting acting as she was unhappy with her occupation. Zaira had said that her profession did not align with her faith and religion. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram, where she could be seen standing on a bridge wearing a burkha.

In the picture, Zaira’s face in invisible as she is looking away from the camera. The scenic beauty of the location was palpable in the picture. She captioned it, “The warm October sun."

Last year, Zaira had taken to Instagram to urge her followers to remove pictures and videos of her from social media. She had written, “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y’all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same." She has since deleted the post.

Zaira rose to fame when she played a young Geeta Phogat in Dangal. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra went on to become one of the most successful films of all time. She was also praised for her strong performance in Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar. Her last film before she quit acting was Shonali Bose’s Sky Is Pink. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.

