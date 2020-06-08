Zaira Wasim Shares Funny Exchange Between Mom and Child, Twitter Finds it Relatable

Former Indian actress, Zaira Wasim recently logged into her social media account to share a funny joke with her online family.

In a light-hearted mood, she posted a funny and relatable chat between a child and mother on Twitter. Her tweet spoke about how a mother reacts to her kid who was feeling low on haemoglobin. When the child hints on being anaemic, the mom quips with a hilarious response stating how most mothers endure and sustain their children’s shenanigans of sorts without complaining.

The Dangal actress’ post reads, “Me: Mamma I feel my hemoglobin count is low, I could be anaemic. Mother: “Bachpan se jo hamara khoon choos rahi hai woh kahan gaya?”

Me: Mamma I feel my hemoglobin

count is low, I could be anaemic.



Mother: “Bachpan se jo hamara khoon choos rahi hai woh kahan gaya?” — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 7, 2020

Several users were trying to comprehend the meaning of the post and supposed some sarcasm. Many found it incredibly relatable and seconded with Zaira for they had a similar experience with their mother. Others lauded Zaira’s improving sense of humour and shared memes in response.

Here are some of their reactions:

Mom always scolds like this way — Mohammad Aamir Khan (@Mohamma20093728) June 7, 2020

nice reply by your mother — Shafeek Azhar (@azhar_shafeek) June 7, 2020

Bahot Dino baad koi joke yaad aya — Maroof (@Maroof68755661) June 7, 2020

Wo khoon School ke teacher ne pee lia. — Mohd Sajid Khan محمد ساجد خان (@SazzMohammad786) June 7, 2020

Wasim has featured in three successful Bollywood films, including Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky is Pink. Prior to her last film’s release, Wasim announced her retreat from acting career owing to religious concerns in 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more