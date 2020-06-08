MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Zaira Wasim Shares Funny Exchange Between Mom and Child, Twitter Finds it Relatable

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim has shared a fun exchange between a mother and her child and Twitter thinks it is quite relatable. Here's how they reacted to her funny tweet.

Share this:

Former Indian actress, Zaira Wasim recently logged into her social media account to share a funny joke with her online family.

In a light-hearted mood, she posted a funny and relatable chat between a child and mother on Twitter. Her tweet spoke about how a mother reacts to her kid who was feeling low on haemoglobin. When the child hints on being anaemic, the mom quips with a hilarious response stating how most mothers endure and sustain their children’s shenanigans of sorts without complaining.

The Dangal actress’ post reads, “Me: Mamma I feel my hemoglobin count is low, I could be anaemic. Mother: “Bachpan se jo hamara khoon choos rahi hai woh kahan gaya?”

Several users were trying to comprehend the meaning of the post and supposed some sarcasm. Many found it incredibly relatable and seconded with Zaira for they had a similar experience with their mother. Others lauded Zaira’s improving sense of humour and shared memes in response.

Here are some of their reactions:

Wasim has featured in three successful Bollywood films, including Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky is Pink. Prior to her last film’s release, Wasim announced her retreat from acting career owing to religious concerns in 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading