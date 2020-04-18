MOVIES

Zaira Wasim Urges Fans To Not Praise Her, Says It’s Dangerous For Her 'Iman'

Zaira Wasim Urges Fans To Not Praise Her, Says It’s Dangerous For Her 'Iman'

Zaira Wasim, who made her name in Bollywood with films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, quit the entertainment industry in June, last year.

Actor Zaira Wasim, best known for her roles in films like Dangal and Secret Superstar, has urged her fans to not shower their love on her as the same is not good for her Iman.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a note in which she has written, “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman”.

Further, she has also mentioned that instead of praising her one should pray to Allah for looking over her shortcomings.

Zaira who was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky is Pink which starred Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar apart from other actors had announced that she is quitting the field last year in June.

Sharing her decision on Twitter, she wrote, “5 years ago I made a decision that changed my life and today I’m making another one that’ll change my life again and this time for the better Insha’Allah! :)”

Her claim to fame in Bollywood was through her debut film Dangal. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial also starred Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sheikh among other noted actors.

