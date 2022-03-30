Zara Vineet Surprises Doctor Fame Priyanka Mohan With a Special Cake -- Watch

Zara Vineet, the daughter of popular TV anchor Archana Chandhoke, needs no introduction. The two began compiling TV shows together, starring in commercials and sharing videos through YouTube channels. They then started acting in films. The two featured in Doctor, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Meanwhile, Archana’s daughter Zara shared a video wherein she surprises Priyanka Mohan, who played the female lead in Doctor. To surprise Priyanka, who participated in an interview with Behind the Woods, Zara sent a special chocolate cake.

In the video, Zara calls Priyanka Mohan her “sister” and explains that she made this special chocolate cake for her at home. Since the company sent a very small box, she had to cut the specially prepared chocolate cake into pieces and send it, Zara added.

In the clip, she also shared an anecdote. While they were shooting in Goa for the film, they went out for ice cream at night. Then after having ice cream and cake, Priyanka told Zara that she loves cake, something she remembered.

And that’s why she prepared the cake for her. Along with the cake, Zara wished her all the best for her upcoming movies and also prayed that she excels in the field of cinema. Priyanka Mohan, while tasting Zara’s cake, said it tastes great considering it was made at home. This video is currently trending on social media.

Zara also runs a YouTube channel named “Wow Life” with her mother. On her YouTube channel, she shares various small videos like her birthday video, her daily fitness routine, her wardrobe video etc. Her YouTube videos have millions of millions.

