Zareen Khan Dating Bigg Boss Fame Shivashish Mishra; The Duo Enjoying Romantic Holiday in Goa

Actress Zareen Khan is enjoying a romantic getaway with her rumoured beau Shivashish Mishra, who came to limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 12. The lovebirds are holidaying in Goa together. Shivashish also rang in his birthday with the actress in Goa. He took to his Instagram account to share pictures and videos from the celebrations.

In one of the videos, we can see him addressing Zareen as “Sweety". The actress looked pretty in a multicoloured t-shirt teamed with blue denim while enjoying the sea view.

Zareen also shared a heart-warming post for Shivashish on her Instagram account. Sharing a couple of pictures with him, Zareen wrote, “Teda hai par Mera hai. Happiest Birthday my Shiv. May God bless you always with all that you wish for. #BirthdayBoy #ShivashishMishra @shivashish_official #ZareenKhan." (sic)

Zareen made her debut almost a decade ago in the Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Veer.’ While the film tanked miserably at the box office, she appeared in a few Bollywood projects thereafter, including ‘Ready’, ‘Aksar 2’, ‘Hate Story 3’ and ‘Housefull 2.’ Zareen is currently awaiting the release of her film, ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’. The movie was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

