Zareen Khan on Being Typecast as 'Another Pretty Face Who Can't Act'

Actress Zareen Khan recently opened up about her career in Bollywood. In an interview, Zareen said that she has been judged in the industry as ‘another pretty face’ who can’t act.

Talking to SpotboyE, Zareen said, “I want people to see my potential. Till lately, I was only identified as another pretty face who cannot act, without even giving me an opportunity to showcase my talent. But now, I am doing my bit, reaching out to whomever I can and I feel lucky that there are people out there who still believe in me and want to give me a chance to show my talent. I am happy to work with such people."

The actress said that she has to be very careful in choosing projects, otherwise she could lose the work she gets offered. “I am not from a film background that a huge line of producers and directors will be outside my house to work with me irrespective of the fact that whether my last film was a hit or a flop," she added.

Zareen made her debut in 2010 with Anil Sharma’s film Veer. The actress was paired opposite Salman Khan. Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff also starred in the film. Apart from that she is best known for films like Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, Houseful and Wajah Tum Ho. She will be next seen in Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha and Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi with Gippy Grewal.

