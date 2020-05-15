MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Zareen Khan Opens up About Supporting Her Family Through Financial Crisis After Her Father Abandoned Them

Zareen Khan Opens up About Supporting Her Family Through Financial Crisis After Her Father Abandoned Them

Actress Zareen Khan opened up about the hard times in her life when she had to take up a job immediately after completing her school education.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer (2010), talked about the crisis that her family had to go through after her father left them. The actress said that she took up a job after class 12 to support her mother and sister.

Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, “There was that one evening that changed our lives completely. My dad had walked out on us and left us. We didn’t have any money because we didn’t come from a space of inherited wealth. There was this one night where we were all there together as a family, and suddenly my mother broke down completely.

"I tried calming her and explained that she doesn’t have to worry, I’ll take care of everything. Ab maine bol toh diya tha (I said it) but here I was, with over 100 kilos not knowing what I want to do,” she said.

She further added that took up a job in a call center and wanted to take a job at an airline. She also said that she lost 52 kgs which was like removing another person from her body. Zareen revealed that her mother is now proud of her two daughters for sailing them through.

On the work front, Zareen will be next seen in Harish Vyas' Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading