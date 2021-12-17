Zareen Khan Opens up on Relationship with Bigg Boss 12 Actor Shivashish Mishra: Let's See Where it Goes

Bollywood diva Zareen Khan recently opened up about her dating life and how “terrible” 2021 has been for her. In a chat with a leading news portal, Zareen revealed that she is dating Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra. Although according to the actress, it is too early to jump to a conclusion, she admitted that the duo is in a “beautiful phase”. Zareen added that she met Shivashish at the beginning of this year and like each other’s company.

“Jumping to a conclusion would be too early,” she told Hindustan Times, adding that they are still getting to know each other.

Talking about Shivashish, whom she fondly addresses as Shiva, Zareen said that he is a great guy. According to her, Shivashish has a childlike personality and there is no pretense.

When asked if there is romance between the two, Zareen started blushing. The actress stated that she wouldn’t comment on it right now as she has never really spoken about her personal life. “I find that very awkward,” she added.

Further in the conversation, the actress shared that the year 2021 has been not-so-good for the actress as she lost her grandfather. That’s not it; her mother has also been in and out of the hospital owing to her fluctuating health. She said, “This year has been terrible for me. I can’t wait for it to end,” however meeting Shivashish has been a silver lining for her.

Zareen was last seen in ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’. The film was released on OTT earlier this year. A lot is not known about her upcoming projects, however, she is slated to star opposite Binnu Dhillon in a Punjabi film titled - ‘Patake Painge’.

