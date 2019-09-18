Zareen Khan Recounts Casting Couch Horror, Says Director Asked Her to 'Rehearse Kissing Scene'

Actress Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer, in a recent interview revealed that she experienced casting couch twice in the initial days of her acting career. Zareen, who is gearing up for the release of Punjabi film Daaka, recounted the horrific incident and said that once a director asked her to 'rehearse a kissing scene' with him so that she could 'let go off her inhibitions.'

"The person was like, 'you have to let go off your inhibitions, you have to let go off inhibitions' and at that time I was relatively very new (in the film industry)," Zareen told the Pinkvilla.

The 32-year-old actress added that when the director asked her to 'rehearse the kissing scene' with him, she told him, "What? I am not doing any kissing scene as a rehearsal."

Recalling another account, the Hate Story 2 actress said that she was once asked by a person if she would be interested in "being more than friends" and offered that if she says yes, he would "specifically look into the projects you're (Zareen Khan) getting."

Zareen Khan is not the only actress who has shared her ordeal of casting couch, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin and several other actresses have opened up about facing it at some point in their career.

Vidya Balan too has earlier recounted an incident when a director was trying to act smart with her. Vidya revealed, "One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let's sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I'm talking about this."

Zareen Khan has acted in Bollywood films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3 and Aksar 2 among others. The actress made her Punjabi film debut in 2014 with Jatt James Bond.

