Zareen Khan Weighed Over 100kg in College But Was Never Body-shamed Until She Entered Bollywood

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan recently opened up about body-shaming in the film industry. She recalled that she weighed more than 100 kg during her school and college years but was never bullied for her figure. She was body-shamed only after she started acting even though she lost a lot of weight after entering the Hindi film industry.

The actress made her debut with the film Veer opposite actor Salman Khan in 2010.However, apart from her industry mates, she was also brutally trolled on social media. In 2019, when she posted a picture of her stretch marks on her stomach, netizens mocked her as Fatrina. This name, given by the trolls, rings with actress Katrina Kaif’s name because Zareen was said to be Katrina’s look alike.

Netizens also posted nasty comments regarding her stretch marks seen in the picture posted by her. The star replied back saying that these are natural for a person who loses more than half of their weight. Everyone who does rigorous exercise develops them but those people either post photoshopped pictures and get them corrected through surgery.

During an interview with a Hindi daily, Zareen also said that during her college years she never thought of becoming an actress. She always wanted to be a doctor, however, her family’s financial condition wasn’t good, so she instead started working in a call centre.

When the B-town diva got a chance to set her foot in the showbiz world, she put in a lot of hard work exercising and shred more than half of her weight.

Zareen also revealed that some people in the industry have double standards. They claim to be against body-shaming in public, but when they make a film, they always choose zero-sized girls.

The actor further clarified that she has lost more weight not to get films but to be accepted by the media and the public who used to criticise her a lot.

Since Zareen entered the industry, she has worked in a lot of popular films like Ready, Housefull 2 and 1921, among many others.

