Zareena Wahab to Play Salman Khan's Mother in Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai, went on floors last week. Zareena Wahab has been roped in to play Salman’s mother in the film, according to recent reports.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, the veteran actress has agreed to play the role. Salman Khan is known to have launched her son Soorja Pancholi in Bollywood, and also shares good relations with the Pancholi family and supported them during the tough times of their controversies related to late actress Jia Khan.

Zareena too considers Salman as Sooraj’s mentor. Earlier Salman had took to his twitter to share the motion poster of the movie. Sharing a video which started with showed Salman in Chulbul Panday’s for Dabangg 3, the video showed glimpses of his look from Radhe as well. In the captions, he wrote, "Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi"

While Salman can be seen playing a cop once again, the movie’s female lead Disha Patani will be having a brief role, an earlier report said. According to it, the movie will mainly focus on Salman’s action avatar as a cop and Disha signed the project fully aware about it. Salman and Disha previously shared screen space in the movie Bharat.

The movie will be clashing with ’s Laxxmi Bomb, whose makers advanced the date.

