Zarina Wahab Says Her Son Sooraj Pancholi Has 'Suffered' for 9 Years in Jiah Khan Death Case

Veteran actor Zarina Wahab has welcomed the decision of a special CBI court hearing in the death case of actor Jiah Khan. She has recounted the last few years, saying that her son actor Sooraj Pancholi “has suffered through this period," adding that it was not “fair to him." Jiah was Sooraj’s girlfriend and he was reportedly named in a suicide note found by the authorities.

Zarina, talking to a daily, said that they wanted the trial to speed up. She also said that this long period of eight-nine years has made her son suffer. She added that both she and her husband and their entire family has faith in God and the judiciary. All of them believe that Sooraj should be punished if he is guilty but if not then he deserves his clean chit from the court and has all the rights to move further in his life. She said, “I feel bad for my baccha for what he has endured." She also understands the feeling of the mother who has lost her daughter.

Talking about the past ten years of their life, Zarina said that it has been terrible for them. Every time she looked at her son, she knew how he felt. She added that both she and Sooraj would not look at each other because they could read the other person’s mind. Both were worried and could not hide their feelings. She is happy that the trial will finally speed up and everyone will get their closure. Zarina said that all of them have wanted this to happen because they want to see their son relaxed which has not happened for years. She added, “It’s Sooraj’s life, his career at stake." She also wants him to be strong as he has been for these many years.

