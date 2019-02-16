English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
The first looks of Zarina Wahab as PM Narendra Modi's mother and that of Barkha Bisht as his wife are out.
Images: Twitter
After the recent announcement that actor Manoj Joshi will be playing the role of Amit Shah in the biopic on PM Narendra Modi, comes another casting information from the makers of the film. Veteran actress Zarina Wahab has bagged the role of the Prime Minister’s mother Heeraben Modi.
The prime minister has always said in his speeches that his mother is one of the major support systems of his life.
Actress Barkha Bisht, who has appeared mostly on TV and was also a part of the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, will be playing the role of Modi’s wife Jashodaben.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official looks of both actresses from the film.
Producer Sandip Ssingh shares, “These two characters are among the most crucial ones in the film. I am glad that Zarina ji agreed on doing it as no one could have done a better job. Barkha is playing his wife and she is doing a great job. I am happy to have such a powerful and talented cast for this film.”
Zarina said, “It’s an honour to play the role of the mother of the prime minister. This is going to be one of the most special roles I have ever played. I hope the audience like it.”
Barkha, on her part, said, “I am grateful to have gotten the opportunity to be part of such an amazing film. I had a great experience working with Sandip Ssingh earlier in Ram Leela and I know playing Jashodaben is going to be interesting too.”
The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages. The biopic will showcase the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as chief minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 elections and finally being elected as the prime minister of India.
The film is produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film has actor Vivek Oberoi playing the role of Modi.
IT'S OFFICIAL... Zarina Wahab to portray PM Narendra Modi’s mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta to enact the part of his wife in the biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look: pic.twitter.com/KdbBLN7ujI— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019
