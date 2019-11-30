Zarina Wahab Went on a Keto Diet for Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua

While Salman Khan fans gear up for the most awaited song from Dabangg 3, Munna Badnaam Hua, the new Munni aka Warina Hussain is also expected to match Malaika’s level and popularity.

Excited to share the screen space for the item number with Salman, the actress called him her ‘mentor’ and told Mid Day in an interview, "I was expecting him to share his feedback, but he gave me my space, which was wonderful. He doesn't need choreography and improvises a lot. So, I had to catch up with him on the steps."

The song's title is a spin-off from the 2010 movie, which had the item track Munni Badnaam Hui. The song became a fad in no time, with Malaika Arora's powerful performance, and continues to be so. Warina was well aware of how big a nut it was to crack to match up to the expectations of Salman Khan's who expect bigger and better with every new project, be it a film or a song.

The Loveratri actress started work on her body two months ago itself and said, "Since I wanted to look a certain way, I went on a Keto diet, and worked out twice a day for almost two months. We did rehearsals for about a week, trying to [perfect] the moves."

The song will be launched in grand event today in Mumbai amid fans and media. Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey is expected to shake a leg at the song launch as well. Keeping the fan following in mind, the launch will be streamed across live on Facebook on Salman Khan’s page as well as 75 top Facebook pages with reach of over 100 million.

