Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Zarina Wahab Went on a Keto Diet for Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua

Calling him as his mentor, Zarina Wahab said Salman Khan doesn't need any choreographer as he keeps on improvising himself. The song, from 'Dabangg 3', will be out soon.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Zarina Wahab Went on a Keto Diet for Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua
Calling him as his mentor, Zarina Wahab said Salman Khan doesn't need any choreographer as he keeps on improvising himself. The song, from 'Dabangg 3', will be out soon.

While Salman Khan fans gear up for the most awaited song from Dabangg 3, Munna Badnaam Hua, the new Munni aka Warina Hussain is also expected to match Malaika’s level and popularity.

Excited to share the screen space for the item number with Salman, the actress called him her ‘mentor’ and told Mid Day in an interview, "I was expecting him to share his feedback, but he gave me my space, which was wonderful. He doesn't need choreography and improvises a lot. So, I had to catch up with him on the steps."

The song's title is a spin-off from the 2010 movie, which had the item track Munni Badnaam Hui. The song became a fad in no time, with Malaika Arora's powerful performance, and continues to be so. Warina was well aware of how big a nut it was to crack to match up to the expectations of Salman Khan's who expect bigger and better with every new project, be it a film or a song.

The Loveratri actress started work on her body two months ago itself and said, "Since I wanted to look a certain way, I went on a Keto diet, and worked out twice a day for almost two months. We did rehearsals for about a week, trying to [perfect] the moves."

The song will be launched in grand event today in Mumbai amid fans and media. Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey is expected to shake a leg at the song launch as well. Keeping the fan following in mind, the launch will be streamed across live on Facebook on Salman Khan’s page as well as 75 top Facebook pages with reach of over 100 million.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram