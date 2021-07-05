Zayed Khan Dedicates Sweet Social Media Post to Wife Malaika Khan

Actor Zayed Khan has turned a year older on Monday. On the happy occasion he shared a selfie with his wife Malaika Khan on social media and dedicated a post to her.

He wrote, “Good morning People! I dedicate this day, my birthday to my wife Malaika for standing with me through thick and thin. For taming the beast, for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with. For patiently handling my tantrums. For never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself. For showing me the true power of a good woman. For holding my hand even when darkness was all around and pulling me out of it. For reminding me who I was. For believing that the power of love can change even the grimmest circumstances. For reminding that “money talks but wealth whispers". I urge all you people to take a look left and right and go give a hug to that woman in your life be it you mother, sister, wife, daughter, grandmother … and who have made a difference in your life for the better, just go and give them a tight hug. And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings. This power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity! Thank you Malaika Khan. To me your the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more than you can ever imagine (sic)."

Zayed has also been earning praise on social media for his body transformation. A picture shared on social media recently sees him going back to his fitter self.

On the work front, Zayed’s comeback is reportedly on the cards.

