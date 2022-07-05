Zayed Khan on Sister Sussanne Khan's Rumoured Relationship With Arslan Goni: 'Just Let Them Be...'

Zayed Khan, who became a household name after his starring role in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood after a gap of seven years.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about his sister Sussanne Khan’s rumoured relationship with actor Arslan Goni, his upcoming project, and his equation with Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik and Sussanne were married for 14 years.

Zayed’s elder sister Sussanne is said to be in a relationship Arslan Goni. The rumoured couple is currently vacationing in Los Angeles. They were earlier in Goa, where they were also accompanied by Zayed. Talking about the couple’s rumoured relationship, Zayed said, “At my age, I find it most important to let people be and live. Whether the person is your brother, sister or friend, just let them be however they want.” He also mentioned that he feels it’s important to be there for people when they need you.

Calling Arslan ‘a lovely boy’ with a ‘sweetheart nature’, Zayed said that if her sister is happy with Arslan, he has no objection. “At the end of the day, it’s just about what makes you happy. While we are very quick to judge, a lot of people talk the talk but don’t walk the walk,” Zayed added.

Zayed also opened up about Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, and called him one of the most ‘generous’, ‘disciplined’ people he has ever met. “I have known Hrithik since I was 10. When you know people for that long, you know them from within. I love him from the bottom of my heart.” He also mentioned that Hrithik is honest, critical and sincere.

