Zayed Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan His Mentor, Reveals Mind-blowing Physical Transformation

Actor Zayed Khan took to social media on his 41st birthday to share a picture of himself from the gym, after a workout session. He also gave a “big shout-out" to his ex-brother-in-law, actor Hrithik Roshan.

Sharing the picture of his physical transformation, Zayed wrote, “Good morning People. The Sun will shine again. So don’t give in, don’t sell out, perceiver. For Pain will only cleanse. Sometimes it’s unbearable I know, I feel that too. And sometimes it’s just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle Pain, and come out on the other side Stronger, Braver more resilient.”

He continued, “Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to. It’s time we forgive each other and ourselves. It’s time we become Warriors not Parasites!!! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever. We must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move forward together. Hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder and believe that GOOD EXISTS! Trust me my friends it does we just have to give it and honest chance, and I’m sure we will, you will, and everyone will.”

He concluded, “Big shout out to brother I take great pride in saying is my mentor @hrithikroshan thank you !!JUST KEEP MOVING FORWARD! #india #healthiswealth #warriors #hope #love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAYED KHAN (@itszayedkhan)

His sister, interior designer Sussanne Khan dropped a comment on his post, she wrote, “Looking faaab on ur birthday eve my darling Zai.”

