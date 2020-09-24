MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Become Parents to a Baby Girl, See Adorable Birth Announcement Post

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has given birth to a baby girl and her boyfriend Zayn Malik made the announcement on social media.

Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have become proud parents of a baby girl. Zayn shared an adorable image on social media making the announcement of welcoming their first child together.

Zayn shared a picture of his hand holding his baby's small fingers and wrote on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful Folded hands Red heart to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together (sic)."

Zayn had also announced his upcoming track Better in a social media post on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram

#better

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Fans had first suspected that Gigi was pregnant with her first child as she rang in her 25th birthday with Zayn and family in April. She later confirmed the news during Jimmy Fallon's chat show. "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gigi had also been sharing her maternity photoshoot on social media.

View this post on Instagram

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

View this post on Instagram

33 weeks ♡

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

We congratulate the couple on becoming first time parents.

Next Story
Loading