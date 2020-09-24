Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Become Parents to a Baby Girl, See Adorable Birth Announcement Post

Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have become proud parents of a baby girl. Zayn shared an adorable image on social media making the announcement of welcoming their first child together.

Zayn shared a picture of his hand holding his baby's small fingers and wrote on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful Folded hands Red heart to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together (sic)."

Zayn had also announced his upcoming track Better in a social media post on Wednesday.

Fans had first suspected that Gigi was pregnant with her first child as she rang in her 25th birthday with Zayn and family in April. She later confirmed the news during Jimmy Fallon's chat show. "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gigi had also been sharing her maternity photoshoot on social media.

We congratulate the couple on becoming first time parents.