LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Zayn Malik Confuses Fans As He Tweets 'Love You' to Gigi Hadid Amid Breakup Rumours

Singer Zayn Malik tweeted a loving message to model Gigi Hadid, following reports that the two have split again.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Zayn Malik Confuses Fans As He Tweets 'Love You' to Gigi Hadid Amid Breakup Rumours
Singer Zayn Malik tweeted a loving message to model Gigi Hadid, following reports that the two have split again.
Loading...
Singer Zayn Malik tweeted an affectionate message to model Gigi Hadid, following reports that the two have split again.

"Gigi Hadid, love you," the singer wrote to Gigi on Twitter on Saturday, reports people.com

zayn

Just months after revealing their rekindled romance on social media following a brief split in March 2018, multiple outlets reported in January that the two had recently ended it again.

The stars first started dating in November 2015.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram