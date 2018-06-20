English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Zayn Malik Considering Running for Political Office in US?
During an interview with GQ magazine, the 25-year-old said that he was "a bit shocked" at first by the friendliness of Americans, and feels the country is being "misrepresented across the globe".
. (REUTERS)
New York: After migrating from the UK to California, British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik is loving life in the US so much that he is considering running for office in his adopted country one day.
During an interview with GQ magazine, the 25-year-old said that he was "a bit shocked" at first by the friendliness of Americans, and feels the country is being "misrepresented across the globe", reports dailymail.co.uk.
The former One Direction star said: "No matter what colour, what gender, what sexuality, what class - none of that matters here. People genuinely want to know you for who you are. And that's how America should be represented across the world."
Asked if he would consider running for office himself, he responded: "Maybe. It would be cool. I feel like it's a beautiful place."
After leaving One Direction in 2015, Zayn moved to Los Angeles and then to New York.
