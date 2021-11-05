Zayn Malik Dropped by Music Label After Feud Allegations With Gigi Hadid's Mother Yolanda Hadid: Report

Zayn Malik has been reportedly dropped from his record label, RCA. The singer signed a contract with the music label back in 2015. Issues between Zayn and RCA surfaced last year when the singer started posting cryptic notes on Twitter. Zayn released no new music for nearly two years, which left fans wondering about the reason. At the time, he addressed it saying he would love to announce new music but his label is restricting him from doing that.

Close sources spoke to The NY Post that the former One Direction member consumes exceeding amounts of marijuana, which has resulted in him becoming “aggressive” and “paranoid.”These allegations come weeks after rumours went rife that Zayn struck his former partner Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda. Following this, Zayn has pleaded no contest in harassing the maternal grandmother of his daughter, Khai. Last week, Zayn denied pushing Yolanda into a dresser during a spat at the residence he shared with Gigi in Pennsylvania. The supermodel was away in Paris at the time for an assignment.

A top attorney (not involved in the case) told The NY Post that the incident may have consequences for any custody case over Khai in future. Sources have said, however, Gigi wants to co-parent with Zayn. Former music producers, managers and journalists have all expressed how unreliable Zayn’s conduct was. He has recently walked out of interviews with Billboard and GQ. “Zayn finds it very hard to trust people. He was brought up in a tough town by a single mom, so his issues all go back a long while,” a music executive was quoted as saying.

In an interview with GQ, Zayn had praised Yolanda and said that she is cool and that they shared the same zodiac — Capricorn. He credited Gigi for getting his life on track saying,“She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.” Currently, Zayn is legally banned from being anywhere near Yolanda. Court papers reveal that he must complete 360 days of probation and an anger management class.

