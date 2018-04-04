English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Green; See What He Looks Like Now
Malik took to Instagram and unveiled a bold new style
Image: Instagram/Zayn Malik (zayn)
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik now sports green hair, matching contact lenses of a similar colour.
Malik took to Instagram and unveiled a bold new style, reports mirror.co.uk.
The 25-year-old captioned the image: "Serious tings".
Credit: @Zayn Malik
The close-up shows him snarling at the camera lens for a selfie.
He wore a pair of bottle green contact lenses, while a photograph filter appeared to bleach-out his complexion.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Malik took to Instagram and unveiled a bold new style, reports mirror.co.uk.
The 25-year-old captioned the image: "Serious tings".
Credit: @Zayn Malik
The close-up shows him snarling at the camera lens for a selfie.
He wore a pair of bottle green contact lenses, while a photograph filter appeared to bleach-out his complexion.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Fortunate Bayern come from behind to beat Sevilla
- Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Green; See What He Looks Like Now
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit
- Gautam Gambhir Loses His Cool After Shahid Afridi Expresses Worry Over ‘Kashmir Bloodshed’
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics