1-min read

Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Green; See What He Looks Like Now

Malik took to Instagram and unveiled a bold new style

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2018, 8:36 AM IST
Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Green; See What He Looks Like Now
Image: Instagram/Zayn Malik (zayn)
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik now sports green hair, matching contact lenses of a similar colour.

Malik took to Instagram and unveiled a bold new style, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 25-year-old captioned the image: "Serious tings".

Credit: @Zayn Malik

The close-up shows him snarling at the camera lens for a selfie.

He wore a pair of bottle green contact lenses, while a photograph filter appeared to bleach-out his complexion.

(With IANS inputs)

