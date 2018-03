Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Officially End Their Relationship After Two Years Together

I learned so much with zigi, I will just love and support them from beginning to end, thank you zayn for making Gigi so happy and thank you Gigi for doing the same with zayn, just thank you! @GiGiHadid @zaynmalik we love you #RIPZigi pic.twitter.com/ZiEFZqhmUa — iza (@sweettbeIIa) March 13, 2018

Zayn and GiGi broke up i think love doesn't exist anymore — 💌 (@mermaidmrym) March 13, 2018

British Pop icon Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid has called it quits! The young couple has decided to separate after two years of relationship. The former One Direction member and Hadid, a model, and Taylor Swift squad member announced their break up Tuesday. Both Zayn and Gigi took to their twitter to announce the amicable break, maintaining that their relationship will remain cordial and that no respect is lost between the two.ZiGi, as the couple's 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split. One of the most popular couple for the millennials, the news of their separation indeed broke hearts of many.The two confirmed their relationship in 2016 after Hadid appeared in Malik's Pillowtalk music video and later made it public after walking the red carpet together at Met Gala. The two have been highly supportive of each other's work and dominated each other's Instagram profile throughout the course of their relationship.Credit: @ Gigi Hadid Credit: @ Zayn Malik Credit: @ Zayn Malik Zayan even got a tattoo of Hadid's eyes on his chest. But now he has unfollowed the model on Instagram.The break-up ain't new for both the stars as Hadid split from singer Joe Jonas in 2015 and the same year, Malik split from his fiance Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.