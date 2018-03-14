English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Officially End Their Relationship After Two Years Together
ZiGi, as the couple's 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Zayn Malik
British Pop icon Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid has called it quits! The young couple has decided to separate after two years of relationship. The former One Direction member and Hadid, a model, and Taylor Swift squad member announced their break up Tuesday. Both Zayn and Gigi took to their twitter to announce the amicable break, maintaining that their relationship will remain cordial and that no respect is lost between the two.
ZiGi, as the couple's 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split. One of the most popular couple for the millennials, the news of their separation indeed broke hearts of many.
The two confirmed their relationship in 2016 after Hadid appeared in Malik's Pillowtalk music video and later made it public after walking the red carpet together at Met Gala. The two have been highly supportive of each other's work and dominated each other's Instagram profile throughout the course of their relationship.
Credit: @Gigi Hadid
Credit: @Zayn Malik
Credit: @Zayn Malik
Zayan even got a tattoo of Hadid's eyes on his chest. But now he has unfollowed the model on Instagram.
The break-up ain't new for both the stars as Hadid split from singer Joe Jonas in 2015 and the same year, Malik split from his fiance Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.
