Zayn Malik Had An Affair With TOWIE Star Abigail Clarke While He Was With Gigi Hadid: Report

A friend of TOWIE star Abigail Clarke has made some shocking claims about Zayn Malik. The TV personality’s friend claimed that the former One Direction singer had an affair with her while he was still with Gigi Hadid. Abi had also told the friend that Zayn was ‘obsessed’ with her and that the model called him her ‘Mr Grey’, from the famous Fifty Shades of Grey.

Zayn and Gigi had been dating on and off for years before they got together in January 2020. In the summer of 2020, news broke out that Gigi and Zayn were expecting their first baby and in September, they welcomed their daughter Khai. Last October, it was reported that the couple had parted ways.

While The Sun hasn’t revealed when the alleged affair took place, Abi told her friend who seemingly informed the publication that she and Zayn met at a club in Los Angeles. The duo allegedly met up at Zayn’s mansion in North London. While she didn’t share when the incident took place, she said that Zayn was still dating Gigi at the time.

Abi reportedly described Zayn’s North London house bedroom as “dungeon-like” and something straight out of Fifty Shades of Grey. “I called him my ‘Mr Grey’. We had a great time together,” she told her friend, the publication reported, adding that she ended the alleged affair when she noticed a text from Gigi that read ‘I miss you.’ Abi told the friend, “I felt terrible. I thought he and Gigi were done. I didn’t want to be his other woman so backed off. I felt so sorry.”

The TOWIE star also shared that Zayn thought Abi was his type and that they ‘liked (her) figure.’ She apparently also told a friend that Zayn kept telling that Abi ‘reminded him’ of his ex-fiancée, Perrie Edwards.

Zayn is yet to react to these claims. Meanwhile, Zayn has been laying low since his controversy with Yolanda Hadid. The singer and Gigi’s mother allegedly had an altercation which got ugly. While Zayn has denied the allegations, he and Gigi are no longer together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.