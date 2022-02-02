Zayn Malik Kisses 'Kabir Singh' Look Goodbye; Brings Back Memories Of One Direction Days With New Look

Zayn Malik has got a makeover yet again. A month after fans felt that he was channelling his Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy with his beard look, the Pillow Talk singer shaved his beard off and debuted the look on Instagram. On Wednesday, Zayn shared a selfie in which he was seen with a clean shaved look, shorter hair, and pouting for the camera. His face tattoo was seen more clearly and his chest tattoos peep through his green T-shirt.

The picture brought back memories of the days he was still a part of One Direction. At the time, the singer sported a similar look and would share such selfies with fans. Turns out, not only us but many fans too were reminded of Zayn’s One Direction days courtesy of his latest look. The comments section was filled with comments about it.

“It reminds me of One Direction’s Zayn," a fan comment read. “Giving 2014 vibes," added another. “Reminds me of the early, early 1D days where he’d wear a tie and he’d take selfies like this," a third fan commented. A few fans also shared the picture on Twitter and felt that Zayn is aging backward.

pouts were made for zayn malik pic.twitter.com/uo8SNhTsEK— comfort for zayn stans (@zaynforcomfort) February 1, 2022

zayn malik is ageing backwards, he is now suddenly 19 years old pic.twitter.com/4EXhL4gNyW— comfort for zayn stans (@zaynforcomfort) February 1, 2022

Zayn, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson started their journey as One Direction on the X Factor in 2010. Though they did not win the show, they went on to become one of the most popular boy bands. However, in 2015, Zayn announced that he announced he was exiting the band and headed off in a different direction. He has been making solo music since.

Besides his solo musical career, Zayn has made headlines over the years for his on and off relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The now-former couple welcomed their first daughter Khai in 2020 but separated in 2021 after an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

