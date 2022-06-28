Zayn Malik Leaves Directioners in Emotional Mess as He Sings This Song from One Direction's 2013 Album

Zayn Malik’s latest Instagram post is here to usher in a relaxing and melodious weekend. The British singer and former member of One Direction shared a video on Instagram where he was singing an old song from his boy band days. The 29-year-old sang You and I from One Direction’s 2013 album Midnight Memories. The black and white video showed him holding the mic as he hit the high note from the song. With shelves filled with awards and other memorabilia, the singer summoned the Directioners world over with his impressive vocals.

Shared earlier on Friday, the video has been viewed by over 6.8 million Instagram users. Zayn’s seven-second video was enough for fervent Directioners to revisit the nostalgia. Commenting on Zayn’s post one fan wrote, “Zayn singing 1D again, how I’ve missed you.” Another fan commented, “This has saved my 2022.”

One of the fans shared his disbelief and commented, “I cannot believe Zayn Malik. The Zayn Malik just acknowledged one direction in the year of 2022.”

i cannot believe zayn malik..THEE zayn malik just acknowledged one direction in the year of 2022…… pic.twitter.com/fpP211rM4W — deri (@confrmationnn) June 11, 2022

i am prepared for many things but a 2022 version of zayn’s you & i note has never been one of them pic.twitter.com/yw1so34zQd — car (@honeytilda) June 11, 2022

It should be noted that Zayn’s recent ode to his One Direction days come after fellow former member Liam Payne, made some controversial remarks about him at Logan Paul’s podcast show. Reacting to the development, one fan shared this meme on how they feel like a clown. The tweet read, “June 1: losing hope for a one-direction reunion just because Liam Payne couldn’t shut his mouth. June 11: Reviving my lost hope for a One Direction reunion after hearing the Zayn Malik sing an eight seconds worth of one direction song in 2022.”

june 1: losing hope for a one direction reunion just because liam payne couldn’t shut his mouth june 11: reviving my lost hope for a one direction reunion after hearing THE zayn malik sing an 8 seconds worth of one direction song in 2022 pic.twitter.com/JnJjqH3Wz8 — matilda (@homewithcurly) June 11, 2022

A video shared on Twitter also compared how the singer sang the same note when he was a member of the band.

ZAYN MALIK SINGING YOU AND I IN 2014 AND 2022 pic.twitter.com/LLuKyTRfHg — may²⁸ (@stylinarts) June 11, 2022

A true dose of nostalgia for Directioners.

