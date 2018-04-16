GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zayn Malik Says He Could Become An Oscar-Winning Actor

Zayn's comments have come after his former One Direction band member Harry Styles made a critically-acclaimed acting debut in smash-hit movie Dunkirk.

IANS

Updated:April 16, 2018, 8:11 AM IST
Zayn Malik Says He Could Become An Oscar-Winning Actor
Image: Instagram/Zayn Malik (zayn)
Singer Zayn Malik feels he can be an Oscar-winning actor. He claims so after he shot a mini-film for his new single Let Me, which saw him foray into character portrayal.

"I'd be interested in doing some acting. It's always been something that I liked doing, even when I was growing up. I did a few school performances," Malik told Manchester radio station Key 103, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I'm not saying that I'm an Oscar-level actor right now, but I'm sure I can go to a few classes and learn things and pick it up," he added. His comments have come after his former One Direction band member Harry Styles made a critically-acclaimed acting debut in smash-hit movie Dunkirk. Styles won praise for his performance in Christopher Nolan's epic drama.

