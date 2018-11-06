English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zayn Malik Says he No Longer Speaks to Former Bandmates
The singer left the group in 2015, four years after they were put together on 'The X Factor' and achieved global fame.
Image: Instagram/Zayn Malik (zayn)
Loading...
Singer Zayn Malik says he hasn't spoken to any of his former One Direction band members for a long time.
The singer left the group in 2015, four years after they were put together on "The X Factor" and achieved global fame.
Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson continued as a four-piece for another year before they all went their separate ways to launch solo projects, announcing an indefinite hiatus.
The hope that they would one day get back together in their original line-up is no more after Zayn revealed he hasn't spoken to the others for long, reports mirror.co.uk.
The 25-year-old told a magazine: "I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time. There are things that happen and things that were said after I left - snide things, small things that I would never have expected."
He added: "That's just the way it is. People move on, people grow apart, people grow up. We went from theatres to arenas to stadiums, there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom.
"I guess that kind of progression affects you a little bit. People take it different ways, especially when there are five personalities."
The singer left the group in 2015, four years after they were put together on "The X Factor" and achieved global fame.
Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson continued as a four-piece for another year before they all went their separate ways to launch solo projects, announcing an indefinite hiatus.
The hope that they would one day get back together in their original line-up is no more after Zayn revealed he hasn't spoken to the others for long, reports mirror.co.uk.
The 25-year-old told a magazine: "I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time. There are things that happen and things that were said after I left - snide things, small things that I would never have expected."
He added: "That's just the way it is. People move on, people grow apart, people grow up. We went from theatres to arenas to stadiums, there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom.
"I guess that kind of progression affects you a little bit. People take it different ways, especially when there are five personalities."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral
- Shweta Tiwari Reveals Real Reason Why She was not Staying With Husband Abhinav Kohli for a Year
- Who Wore What: Jacqueline, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta Light up Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Party
- Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...