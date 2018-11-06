Zayn Malik Says he No Longer Speaks to Former Bandmates

Singer Zayn Malik says he hasn't spoken to any of his former One Direction band members for a long time.The singer left the group in 2015, four years after they were put together on "The X Factor" and achieved global fame.Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson continued as a four-piece for another year before they all went their separate ways to launch solo projects, announcing an indefinite hiatus.The hope that they would one day get back together in their original line-up is no more after Zayn revealed he hasn't spoken to the others for long, reports mirror.co.uk.The 25-year-old told a magazine: "I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time. There are things that happen and things that were said after I left - snide things, small things that I would never have expected."He added: "That's just the way it is. People move on, people grow apart, people grow up. We went from theatres to arenas to stadiums, there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom."I guess that kind of progression affects you a little bit. People take it different ways, especially when there are five personalities."