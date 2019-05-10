Take the pledge to vote

Zayn Malik, Zhavia Ward Sing 'A Whole New World' for Will Smith's Aladdin

Disney has released a new cover version of the iconic song 'A whole new world', performed by Zayn and Zhavia Ward.

IANS

Updated:May 10, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Zayn Malik is an English singer.
Singer Zayn Malik has sung A whole new world for the live-action movie version of Disney classic Aladdin, and fans want him as a hero.

The track is due to play over the end titles according to the video on VEVO, so does not feature during the film, reports mirror.co.uk. Disney has released a new cover version of the iconic song A whole new world, performed by Zayn and Zhavia Ward.

The music video depicts Zayn and Zhavia looking wistful in a number of moodily lit locations, but never actually sharing a scene together.

It got a big reaction on social media. Most fans on Twitter adored the version and even liked the idea of Zayn playing Aladdin himself.




One fan said: "Zayn should've been given the Aladdin role, I said what I said" Another commented: "They should've just made Zayn Aladdin but whatever."

Meanwhile, singer Armaan Malik will lend his voice to the character of Aladdin in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film Aladdin, and rapper Badshah will create a song and a video for the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic.

Disney India has roped in the stars for a 'desi' touch to the magical story. The film will open in India on May 24.

Badshah says he is looking forward to creating the promotional song. "Aladdin evokes a lot of fond memories for me when I was growing up, and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to not only relive my childhood but also be part of such a big ticket global adventure. The music video will release soon and I hope my fans embrace and enjoy this new offering from me," Badshah said.

The animated version released in 1992, and went on to attain legendary status amongst fans, especially with its music.

Malik feels honoured to be given the opportunity to be the voice of Aladdin. "Aladdin has been one of my favourite films since childhood. Being a musician my fascination with the movie began with its songs, 'A whole new world' being my favourite among all of them. I am really honoured to be given the opportunity to be the voice of Aladdin.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Aladdin will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

