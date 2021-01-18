Zayn Malik Smokes on Instagram Live, Fans Wonder if Its Marijuana

British artist Zayn Malik is in the news these days for his latest album Nobody is Listening that came out last week. However, it is his Instagram Live session on Sunday that has caught public attention. The former One Direction member was seen smoking in the session.

On Sunday, Zayn went Live on his Instagram handle and played the songs from his third solo album and read reactions of his fans who typed in enthusiastically. In between his live session, the R&B artist was seen indulging in a smoking session. While many fans took to Twitter to appreciate Zayn’s unfiltered persona in his exceedingly rare social media appearance, some wondered if he's smoking marijuana.

The star, however, went on to clarify during the live session that he was indeed smoking a cigarette and not a joint.

appreciate zayn malik smoking during live. pic.twitter.com/9DfGt8BbD1 — la it's z day. (@zjmpillw) January 17, 2021

Another fan wrote how Zayn Malik is vibing to his new album on Instagram live and is one of the cutest things they have seen.

zayn malik high af, vibing to his new album on live really is one of the cutest things ive seen this year so far pic.twitter.com/kgN2GC1B53 — moe dobrev ❀ carmel sauce stan acc (@dearmelanchxoIy) January 17, 2021

| Zayn Malik via son live sur Instagram ! pic.twitter.com/id8XxBECpS — One Direction France✨ (@Team1DFrance) January 17, 2021

While for some fans Zayn Malik smoking and grooving to his album is the new aesthetic.

New aesthetic: Zayn Malik being high on Instagram live pic.twitter.com/UqtVFculwp — Ashlynn is listening (@94FLICKRWALLS) January 17, 2021

im a fan of zayn malik but now i'm a whole air conditoner for zayn malik after his live pic.twitter.com/Eis9MWt9ki — n is married to j (@finelineharryx) January 18, 2021

Others liked Zayn’s recent appearance where he was seen in blue hair.

normalize crying because of blue hair zayn malik going live on insta playing one of the best albums ever smoking vibing and calling us besties please — Lizz (@lztmlnsn) January 17, 2021

Zayn’s new album has eleven tracks but the one that really stood out especially for South Asian fans was Tightrope. The song features the 28-year-old British artist humming to Mohammed Rafi’s Chaudvi ka Chaand in the tenth track of the album.

The album has been appreciated by fans who call it a gift from the artist.

Nobody is listening by zayn malik isnt just an album, it's a lifestyle, a reason to live, it's the air you breathe, an escape from this cruel world, its a masterpiece, the best gift you'll ever receive, a freedom, it's a revolution, it's art. — Shira²⁸ ᴴ is listening & ♡︎’s Lara, Emily & Anda (@Louis28Fearless) January 11, 2021

The first single from Zayn’s recent album titled Better came out after his daughter was born last year in September. Zayn welcomed his first child with girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid last year. Gigi was also seen promoting her beau’s latest album on her social media handles last week.

Zayn’s album also features a few odes to his on-again-off-again relationship with Gigi like Connexion, Outside. Artists like Devlin and Syd also feature in Zayn’s album.