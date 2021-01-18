News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Zayn Malik Smokes on Instagram Live, Fans Wonder if Its Marijuana
2-MIN READ

Zayn Malik, however, went on to clarify during the live session that he was indeed smoking a cigarette and not a joint.

British artist Zayn Malik is in the news these days for his latest album Nobody is Listening that came out last week. However, it is his Instagram Live session on Sunday that has caught public attention. The former One Direction member was seen smoking in the session.

On Sunday, Zayn went Live on his Instagram handle and played the songs from his third solo album and read reactions of his fans who typed in enthusiastically. In between his live session, the R&B artist was seen indulging in a smoking session. While many fans took to Twitter to appreciate Zayn’s unfiltered persona in his exceedingly rare social media appearance, some wondered if he's smoking marijuana.

The star, however, went on to clarify during the live session that he was indeed smoking a cigarette and not a joint.

Another fan wrote how Zayn Malik is vibing to his new album on Instagram live and is one of the cutest things they have seen.

While for some fans Zayn Malik smoking and grooving to his album is the new aesthetic.

Others liked Zayn’s recent appearance where he was seen in blue hair.

Zayn’s new album has eleven tracks but the one that really stood out especially for South Asian fans was Tightrope. The song features the 28-year-old British artist humming to Mohammed Rafi’s Chaudvi ka Chaand in the tenth track of the album.

The album has been appreciated by fans who call it a gift from the artist.

The first single from Zayn’s recent album titled Better came out after his daughter was born last year in September. Zayn welcomed his first child with girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid last year. Gigi was also seen promoting her beau’s latest album on her social media handles last week.

Zayn’s album also features a few odes to his on-again-off-again relationship with Gigi like Connexion, Outside. Artists like Devlin and Syd also feature in Zayn’s album.


