Zayn Malik Splurges Over 250K Pounds on House for Teenage Sister Safaa and her Husband

Zayn Malik has reportedly splashed out £250K (Rs 23314983) on a separate house for his little sister Safaa, after she became a mother in January and got married last year.

The singer has bought his 17-year-old sister a luxury four-bedroom house just a few doors down from the one he previously bought their mother Trisha, reported mirror.co.uk.

Safaa married her boyfriend Martin Tiser, 18, in September last year, and in January she welcomed her first baby. The former One Direction star bought the property for his sister after she began searching for a home close to their mother.

"He knew they needed their own place with a new baby but Safaa didn't want to be too far away from her mum. So, buying a place in the same street was the ideal solution. They've got their independence but a support network on the doorstep if they need it," said a source.

Zayn's sister got married in a traditional Muslim ceremony last year. Safaa's pregnancy was announced a few weeks after. The 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker seemed to have missed the wedding, but returned home to the UK shortly after Safaa gave birth to a baby girl.

The singer is about to become a father himself, after it was revealed that girlfriend Gigi Hadid is pregnant with a little girl. The model is due to give birth in September this year.



