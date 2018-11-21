English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zayn Malik Surprises Fans with Cover of Race 3’s Allah Duhai Hai
Listen to Zayn Malik’s new cover of Allah Duhai Hai.
Image: Instagram/Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik is at it again. After doing the covers of Kailash Kher’s popular songs Allah Ke Bande and Teri Deewani, the global pop star took to social media on Tuesday to share the cover of yet another Hindi song—Allah Duhai Hai, from Salman Khan’s last film, Race 3.
Unlike Teri Deewani, which Zayn had to remove due to excessive trolling, his fans worldwide are actually liking his trippy EDM (Electronic Dance Music) version of the popular track and are even urging him to collaborate with Indian musicians.
Listen to Zayn's cover here:
One user wrote, “Desi fans are being so well fed. Bollywood music producers give him a song already. He will slay”
A second commented, “I didn’t know how much I needed Zayn to sing desi songs till this moment."
Despite not understanding the lyrics, a lot of his international fans are showing love for Zayn’s latest offering.
One user commented, “Wow dude, you've really smashed it your vocals sound fantastic! This is proof music is a universal language, we don't have to understand lyrics or to even have lyrics, the music can convey emotion & with a vocal too this also comes out in your voice! Congrats dude it's awesome!.”
However, the ones who do understand Hindi and Urdu are not so impressed. They feel he needs to work on his language and his thick English accent.
“Someone's gotta help my boy fix that accent,” a user commented.
“His accent is so strong, I couldn’t even tell this was Hindi/Urdu at first ,” wrote another.
Yet another said, “Needs Hindi lessons.”
