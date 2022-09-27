Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi Hadid Amid Her Dating Rumours With Leonardo DiCaprio

Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s relationship with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik appears to have soured amid rumours of her blossoming affair with Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio. Following rumours that she had moved on with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, singer Zayn Malik has unfollowed his ex, Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a daughter named Khai.

The couple broke up in October last year after allegations that Zayn had hit Gigi’s mother Yolanda during an altercation, which he denies, according to mirror.co.uk. Before Gigi Hadid was seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio earlier this month, neither party had been romantically linked to anybody else.

Since then, it appears that Zayn Malik has removed Gigi Hadid from his Instagram account. He now only follows 24 people, half of which are profiles run by his fans. However, Gigi is still following Zayn on Instagram, so it is obvious that things did not finish on her end. But Zayn seems to have severed all relations with her.

Less than a week ago, Gigi Haded wished daughter Khai a happy birthday on her official Instagram account by posting a photo of the baby. Although she did not include a photo of Khai’s father, she did tag Zayn Malik in the post. However, the musician chose not to reshare it, making it very evident that his relationship with his ex is currently very tense. He had previously refrained from sharing her Father’s Day post in which she had identified him as Khai’s baba.

About Gigi and Leonardo’s relationship

The model was first linked to Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio two weeks ago, and despite being in the same celebrity circles, they have reportedly recently become a lot closer. It’s the first time Leo, 47, has been publicly linked with a woman over the age of 25 or with a child. The Oscar Award winner recently ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone.

As per reports, it is also revealed that Leo is “taken” with Gigi, who is 20 years his junior. Although the romance is still in its early stages, the couple is said to be officially dating. A source told US Weekly magazine that Leo has always had a soft spot for Gigi. He thinks she’s beautiful, but she’s also a wise and cool character with a very cultured and educated outlook on life.

