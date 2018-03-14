GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

LIVE Bye-Election Results 2018

Live Blog [+]
»
1-min read

Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi Hadid, Mother On Social Media After Break-Up

ZiGi, as the couple's 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2018, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi Hadid, Mother On Social Media After Break-Up
Image Source: Instagram/ Zayn Malik
Singer Zayn Malik has unfollowed Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda on social media following his break-up with the model.

Soon after news broke that the Pillowtalk singer and Hadid have broken up after two years of dating, fans noticed the update on Instagram, reports eonline.com.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Malik shared in a social media post.

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all," he added.

Hadid also wrote: "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."

ZiGi, as the couple's 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split. One of the most popular couple for the millennials, the news of their separation indeed broke hearts of many.

The former One Direction member also had a special relationship with Yolanda.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES