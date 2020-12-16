Zayn Malik's Father Did Not Attend Daughter Waliyha's Wedding Due to Son-in-law's Criminal Past

According to media reports, popular singer Zayn Malik’s younger sister Waliyha Malik got married recently and their father, Yaser Malik refused to attend the wedding as he did not approve of the groom, who is an ex-convict.

Waliyha (22) married Junaid Khan (24) last week in the backyard of her youngest sister Safaa Malik’s house, which is in the same neighbourhood as the parents’ house in Bradford, yet the father of the bride did not attend the ceremony or the reception. Her mother, Tricia was present and so were her other sisters, Doniya and Safaa.

Zayn was also not captured in any of the nuptial pictures posted online but his girlfriend Gigi Hadid did leave a comment on Waliyha’s social media. The 25-year-old supermodel gushed over the bride and wrote she wished she could have been there.

As per a report by Mail Online, Waliyha’s husband Junaid was jailed for five years for a carjacking incident in 2017 and earlier in 2014, he was sentenced to 15 months in a young offender's institution. He was also suspended for two years for his involvement in a family dispute that led to a relative being stabbed. This history of the groom has kept the former One Direction star’s father away from the wedding and according to sources, Tricia single-handedly took care of all the arrangements for the wedding.

However, the wedding did not go without disruptions. The wedding list had 40 people invited but the city comes under Tier 3 division of COVID-19 safety guidelines, which means only 15 people can be invited to a wedding. Residents of the neighbourhood called the police, who came and fined some of the relatives.

Nonetheless, the happy event came just months after Zayn welcomed his daughter with Gigi into the world. Earlier, his youngest sister Safaa (18) had also given birth to a daughter along with husband Martin Tiser (19).