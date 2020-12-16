Zayn Malik's Father Didn't Attend Daughter's Wedding, Shaheer Sheikh on Court Marriage

According to media reports, popular singer Zayn Malik’s younger sister Waliyha Malik got married recently and their father, Yaser Malik refused to attend the wedding as he did not approve of the groom, who is an ex-convict.

Waliyha (22) married Junaid Khan (24) last week in the backyard of her youngest sister Safaa Malik’s house, which is in the same neighbourhood as the parents’ house in Bradford, yet the father of the bride did not attend the ceremony or the reception. Her mother, Tricia was present and so were her other sisters, Doniya and Safaa.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor in a low-key ceremony, a few weeks ago. The two were rumoured to be dating for a long time. The actor recently opened up about keeping the wedding an intimate affair.

"I don't even like to celebrate my birthday. I always wanted my marriage to be as simple as possible. Ruchikaa and my family were not up for a simple one and that's why we are planning something in June. Because of the pandemic, we also got an opportunity to keep it low key and have it like an intimate affair," Shaheer told SpotboyE.

A week after taking a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya is back on the show. Rahul left the house, claiming that he was feeling "homesick". He had also apologised to his fans and said that he felt it was 'worthless' staying on the show because he did not share "a strong bond" with any of the contestants.

Tuesday's episode saw Rahul's grand re-entry on the show, with fans celebrating his comeback on social media. Rahul's girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar also shared her excitement on Twitter. She tweeted, "Hero aa gaya." In another post, sharing Rahul's video message for his fans, Disha wrote, "King RKV is back."

The chartbusting run of BTS' hit single Dynamite isn't over yet. After breaking several records, the track has now hit the top five on a Billboard radio airplay chart for the first time.

The band's first English-language song rose to fifth position this week on the Pop Songs radio chart on Tuesday, according to Billboard. The chart is one of the main radio airplay charts of Billboard, measuring total weekly plays of the top 40 songs on around 160 mainstream radio stations.

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to reprise her character, Zoya Farooqui from the Zee TV’s popular show Qubool Hai. She is currently shooting for the sequel of the show, Qubool Hai 2.0 in Belgrade. The actress took to her social media handle to share a couple of ‘Zoya moments’ from the shoot, where she can be seen dressed up in a beautiful white outfit as she falls down on the streets.

She captioned the happy post as, “Having some Zoya moments#quboolhai2 @zee5.”

