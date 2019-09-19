Zayn Malik's Sister Safaa Gets Married Days After Her 17th Birthday, See Pics

A few days after celebrating her 17th birthday, singer Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa Malik got married in a private ceremony on Wednesday, September 18. The Pillowtalk singer’s teenage sibling tied the knot with her boyfriend Martin Tiser on Monday in the Maliks’ home city of Bradford in England.

The lovebirds got married in a traditional nikkah ceremony. Zayn’s mother Trisha Malik took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the wedding. Showing moments from the wedding, Trisha wrote, “My baby girl’s big day.”

As the pictures say, the former One Direction member was missing from the ceremony. While Malik is living in the States for his career, he often pays a visit to his family back in Bradford. While his absence from the wedding may have raised many eyebrows, his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid has liked the wedding pictures. Meanwhile, the crooner has neither liked nor commented on the news so far.

The news has also received flak from the netizens, who have criticized Safaa for getting married so early. It is to be noted that Safaa celebrated her birthday just last week.

While there are a lot of social media criticisms, a report in Daily Mail said that Tiser took to social media to thank the supporters and wrote, “Thanks to all of you who support us. We so appreciate about that. But bullying us it's not good guys. Stop it Saffy reading all your comments!!! @safaamalik.”

