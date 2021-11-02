Zayn Malik’s Sisters Come Out in Support of Their Brother After Allegations of Hitting Gigi Hadid’s Mother

After a public fallout of celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the singer’s sisters have come out in support of their brother. Last week it was reported that the couple, who have been dating on and off for six years, parted ways after Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, alleged that Zayn attacked her. Zayn’s sisters Waliyha Azad and Safaa Malik stood by their brother’s side amidst all the allegations. Waliyha shared a quote on Instagram Stories which talked about karma and how it comes after everyone eventually. The quote further read, “You can’t get away with scr**ing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are.”

In another part of the Instagram Stories, Waliyha also shared a quote by Silent Perception which talked about compatibility in relationships. The post seemed to have directed towards the situation Gigi and Zayn are undergoing. The post shared by Waliyha read, “When you decide to marry someone, please do it for the right reasons.” The quote stressed on the importance of compatibility which is more important than chemistry.

Silent Perception’s text further mentioned, “Getting on with someone, laughing with someone and having similar interests is not going to lead to a successful marriage. If you have goals and ambitions, does your potential have them too? Are you on the same wavelength? Do they have the same mindset, values and morals as you? Do they take care of their family? Are they kind-hearted?” The quote further mentioned that it is important to have such mature discussions because simply loving someone will not be enough as that love will start to “fade" once the person realises how different you are. The cryptic message which may be directed towards the couple, also mentioned that what one looks for in a spouse reflects who they are and what they are about.

Read: Jake Paul Drags Gigi Hadid for Calling Zayn Malik ‘Respectful King’ in Old Twitter Spat

No because I Waliyha Malik spilled. pic.twitter.com/3l1ufkCEal— Salyᶻ 🇾🇪 (@tisthedamnvibez) November 1, 2021

Safaa also posted a quote by the singer on Instagram Stories, which read, “I was always brought up to respect women, both my parents instilled that in me.” Zayn’s quote mentioned that in his experience, women have been some of the “most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences” in his life.

I love Safaa. Malik family always got their back pic.twitter.com/9yv9WDO43f— Nadine 🎶☀️ (@nadinibeanie) October 29, 2021

The 28-year-old British singer had also issued a statement after the allegations against him were made public.

Zayn and Gigi are also parents to one-year-old daughter Khai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.