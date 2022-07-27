CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#SoniaGandhi#IndvsWI#BengalSSCScam
Home » News » Movies » Zayn Marie Khan On Being Aamir Khan's Niece: 'I Appreciate the Privilege But Don't Want to Abuse It' | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Zayn Marie Khan On Being Aamir Khan's Niece: 'I Appreciate the Privilege But Don't Want to Abuse It' | Exclusive

By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 08:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Zayn Marie Khan talks about why she does not want to promote herself as Aamir Khan's niece

Zayn Marie Khan talks about why she does not want to promote herself as Aamir Khan's niece

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Zayn Marie Khan said that it is a conscious decision not to market herself with Aamir Khan's name.

Zayn Marie Khan is best known for the 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons. Recently, she made her debut in the audio space with a podcast named Droh. Currently streaming on Spotify, it is a thriller-fiction podcast to which television actor Karan Tacker has also lent his voice. However, not many people know that Zayn Marie Khan is Aamir Khan’s niece. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Zayn mentioned that it is a conscious decision not to market herself with the Laal Singh Chadha actor’s name and explained that it is primarily because she wants her work to be the focal point for everyone.

“That is a very conscious decision because I feel like at the end of the day, that might be something to talk about for a little while but at the end of the day, it is going to be what I have to offer and what I can do (as an actor). I don’t want anybody to focus on anything else. To be honest, Aamir Khan gets enough publicity without me bringing him into my own publicity (laughs). So I feel like it should be about my capability, my successes, and my failures. I feel like it should be a level playing field with me or anybody else who may not have a famous uncle or father or family. I truly believe that,” she said.

About the Author

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 27, 2022, 08:10 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 08:50 IST