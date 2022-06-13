Zee Kannada To Launch New Show Titled Vaidehi Parinayam

Zee Kannada has been working on entertaining audiences for many years now by broadcasting various new series. Now, a brand new serial is ready to entertain the audience. The series, Vaidehi Parinayam, will soon be broadcast on Zee Kannada. The promo of the show is out

Zee Kannada launched the promo on their official Instagram page. They captioned the video, “Coming soon another new story Vaidehi Experience.” They also used hashtags like Vaidehi Parinayam, Zee Kannada, Coming soon. The promo was flooded with comments. One Of the viewers wrote, “Can’t wait”, and another one wrote, “Eagerly waiting”. Others also followed the trend. The video received 150,463 views on Instagram.

Vaidehi Parinayam is an upcoming Kannada show. It stars Pavan Ravindra, Anjana, Karana Bhushan and Yukta Malnad in the lead roles. The show is based on the Hindi Television series Kasamh Se, which aired on Zee TV Channel from 2006 to 2009.

The story revolves around a young woman Vaidehi, who is forced to marry her sister’s fiance. Viewers are quite excited to watch the Kannada version of Vaidehi Parinayam soon on Zee Kannada. Let’s see how the series runs in the Kannada language.

