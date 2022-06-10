Video of Women Solving Riddles On Marathi Show Maha Minister Goes Viral

Zee Marathi’s reality show Home Minister, hosted by Aadesh Bandekar, has become a cult favourite among the women across Maharashtra and the show is successfully running since the last 18 years. The show has returned in a new avatar in its latest season as Maha Minister. The auditions, for the game show for women, have been completed in different cities across Maharashtra.

The first round of the audition was held in Nashik city and the makers got a good response. After the auditions in Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri, Thane and many other cities, the Maha Minister team has now reached Nagpur.

The makers recently shared a promo video of the Nagpur audition, in which the women participants are asked to recite a few lines of Ukhane. It is basically a short poem of 4 lines, which Marathi women recite about their husbands. Ukhane is a part of rich Marathi traditions and often recited on different occasions, including marriages.

“Ukhane by women in Nagpur will stun all husbands. You should also listen to those once. The new series of the Home Minister- Zee Marathi Serial is going to start daily 6 PM to 7 PM,” read the caption of the promo video shared on Instagram.

The winner of the show gets a paithani saree. Over the last 18 years, show’s host Aadesh Bandekar has distributed around 5500 sarees to the women participants, who emerged winners.

The winner of this season will get a Paithani saree worth Rs 11 lakh. The saree which has become a synonym with the show will have a golden touch to it. Fans are eager to catch the episodes of Maha Minister. The latest season of the show, which premiered on April 11 is definitely going to be very engaging.

