ZEE5 Announces Next Film Based On Akshardham Temple Attack

Mumbai: Streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday announced its next feature “State of Siege: Akshardham”, based on the attack on the temple of Akshardham in Gujarat in 2002. After “State of Siege: 26/11”, this project continues the legacy of the ‘Siege’ series to honour Indian soldiers. A terrorist attack took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat at Akshardham temple, in which over 30 people lost their lives and 80 were injured. After the National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the destination and took charge of the situation.

Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India said they are proud to announce this original film. “We have an incredibly experienced team working on this project and we are proud to present another story saluting the bravery of the NSG,” Acharekar said in a statement. The team, who created “State of Siege: 26/11”, Contiloe Pictures is back to produce the film, which will be directed by Ken Ghosh.

Retired Lt Col Sundeep Sen who was a consultant on the “State of Siege: 26/11” and the 2nd in Command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will provide his expertise for this film as well. Abhimanyu Singh, founder and CEO, Contiloe Pictures said they aim to showcase what went behind some of the attacks the country has witnessed, through the ‘Siege’ franchise. “The narrative focused on the counter-insurgency by our NSG commandos during the 26/11 attacks. ‘State of Siege: Akshardham’ felt like the apt and natural next chapter to pursue on our path of our siege narratives,” said Singh. Ghosh said directing “Akshardham” is “huge” responsibility. “Everyone knows about the Akshardham attacks, but not many know what happened behind the scenes and the role that our brave NSG soldiers played. We will decode the entire event and present it to the viewers through our film,” he said. The makers will soon announce an ensemble cast.

“State of Siege: Akshardham” is set to go on floors this year and is slated for a 2021 release.