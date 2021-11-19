Zeenat Aman B'day Special: Trendsetter of 70s-80s Bollywood, But no Luck in Relationships

Famous Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman is celebrating her 70th birthday today. The veteran actor was born on 19 November 1951, in Mumbai.

Very few know that Zeenat was a journalist before entering the film industry. Then she became a model and gradually earned a name in the Bollywood industry as an actor.

She made her Bollywood debut in 1971 with the film Hulchul. Zeenat Aman, the modern face of Indian cinema, got her real identity in the same year after actor-filmmaker Dev Anand offered her to work in his film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Zeenat became popular overnight and the film gave Hindi cinema its boldest actor to date.

Every song from the film proved to be a super hit, especially Dum Maro Dum, which is still played at many parties. Due to her unconventional career in the film industry, Zeenat Aman was considered the trendsetter in the 1970s-80s. Her bold bikini looks in the film Hira Panna broke conventions, and gradually many other actors started wearing bikinis in their films. Later, Zeenat was again in controversy for her look in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Zeenat, though, has not been lucky in love relationships. Zeenat Aman and producer Sanjay Khan were once the talk of the town due to their affair, but the relationship ended after the physical assault allegations.

After some time, the actor was heard to be in an affair with Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan. A lot has been written about the relationship. But the love story broke when Zeenat married Mazhar and Imran married Jemima Goldsmith.

After separating from Sanjay and Imran, Zeenat married Mazhar in 1985. This marriage turned into a torcher for Zeenat. It is said that Mazhar used to physically and mentally assault her. They also had two sons, Ajaan and Jahan. After suffering a lot in 12 years of marriage, Zeenat filed for divorce from Mazhar.

