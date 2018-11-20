English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zeenat Aman Rare Combination of Beauty, Intelligence: Shatrughan's Birthday Wish for Actress
Shatrughan and Zeenat have worked together in films like Dostana, Taqdeer and Bombay 405 Miles.
A file photo of veteran actress Zeenat Aman.
Loading...
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised veteran actress Zeenat Aman and said that she is a rare combination of beauty and intelligence.
"Yesterday remembered our own Zeenat Aman. A rare combination of beauty and intelligence. Pretty, bold and one who broke all barriers with her modern approach to become the most popular leading actress in 1970s-1980s. She was loved by all for the iconic song 'Dum maro dum' and her trendy," Shatrughan tweeted.
The actor also wished Zeenat, who turned 67 on Monday.
"Look in 'Chura liya hai tum ne' is extremely popular even today. She craved a niche with her contemporary looks in Indian cinema. Stay healthy and blessed. Happy birthday," he added.
Shatrughan and Zeenat have worked together in films like "Dostana", "Taqdeer" and "Bombay 405 Miles".
"Yesterday remembered our own Zeenat Aman. A rare combination of beauty and intelligence. Pretty, bold and one who broke all barriers with her modern approach to become the most popular leading actress in 1970s-1980s. She was loved by all for the iconic song 'Dum maro dum' and her trendy," Shatrughan tweeted.
Yesterday remembered our own #ZeenatAman. A rare combination of beauty & intelligence. Pretty, bold & one who broke all barriers with her modern approach to become the most popular leading actress in 70's-80's. She was loved by all for the iconic song 'Dum Maro Dum' & her trendy— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 20, 2018
The actor also wished Zeenat, who turned 67 on Monday.
"Look in 'Chura liya hai tum ne' is extremely popular even today. She craved a niche with her contemporary looks in Indian cinema. Stay healthy and blessed. Happy birthday," he added.
Shatrughan and Zeenat have worked together in films like "Dostana", "Taqdeer" and "Bombay 405 Miles".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey's 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Placard Ticks Off Twitterati
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...