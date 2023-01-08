Zeenat Aman Says She Never Expected the Song 'Chura Liya' to Have Such a Long Shelf Life

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled shooting for the song Chura Liya Hai from the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baraat after listening to the performance of Indian Idol 13 contestant Debosmita Roy on her popular tracks.

Zeenat said on the show, “It is an iconic song, and in those days I did not know that the song would have such a long shelf life. You sang it beautifully. I really believe in this and I want this for you as well, and I hope you succeed in the future. I see you in the Top 3, honestly. Your innocence translates in your voice. So, I really enjoyed the performance and loved the way you sang the song."

The actress, who gave several hits such as “Satyam Shivam Sundaram", “Hare Rama Hare Krishna", “Qurbaani", “Dhund", “Don", “Manoranjan" and “Yaadon Ki Baarat", was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.

Debosmita from Kolkata also sang “Sohni Meri Sohni" from the 1984 film Sohni Mahiwal starring Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deol.

Poonam, who is also coming along with Zeenat for the episode celebrating Poonam Dhillon and Zeenat Aman, praised Debosmita’s singing and also remembered RD Burman for his compositions.

Poonam was all praise for contestant Navdeep Wadali as well, and said that he is a true representative of his Wadali Gharana. Navdeep is the grandson of the most popular Sufi singer and qawwal Puranchand Wadali, who, along with Pyarelal Wadali, have been famous as the Wadali Brothers from Amritsar.

While applauding Navdeep for his rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic song Piya Re Piya Re, Poonam said, “Today he has proved that he belongs to a renowned Gharana. Although I have never listened to the Wadali brothers live but as their representative, you were brilliant.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are judges on Indian Idol 13.

(With IANS inputs)

